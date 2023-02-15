ENG
Battalion of Leopard 2A4 tanks has been formed for Ukraine, - Blaszczak

Four countries (Poland, Norway, Canada and Spain) formed a battalion of Leopard 2A4 tanks for Ukraine.

This was announced by Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We talked about the coalition of donors of Leopard 2 tanks. I want to say that we completed a battalion of Leopard 2A4 tanks, this was the task I set before myself, and it worked. We joined 14 Leopard tanks, which will be transferred by Poland, Norway (8 tanks) , Canada (4 tanks), Spain (4-6 tanks). Finland will also participate in this project as a tank donor to support the armored battalion," Blaszczak said after the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels.

The minister emphasized that training of Ukrainian crews on Leopard 2 tanks are currently underway in Poland with the participation of instructors from Canada and Norway.

