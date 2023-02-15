Russian occupiers are conducting offensive operations in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on February 15, 2023.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the evening summation, it is noted: "The three hundred and fifty-seventh day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues.

The enemy, despite significant losses, does not give up his intentions to reach the administrative borders of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, for which he continues to focus his main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions.

During the day, the enemy made 17 airstrikes. In addition, the enemy carried out 28 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the civilian infrastructure of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and Kherson region. There are wounded and dead among the civilian population, a residential high-rise building was almost destroyed, and the hospital in Beryslav was shelled again.

The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the enemy were detected in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions. Certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus and the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to perform tasks in the areas bordering Ukraine. Combat training activities of Russian troops are ongoing at the training grounds of the Russian Federation. At the same time, the enemy does not stop mortar and artillery shelling of the positions of our units, as well as settlements near the contact line. Areas of Yanzhulivka settlements of Chernihiv region were affected by hostile fire; Rozhkovichi, Tovstodubovo, Bilokopytove, Vovkivka, Volfyne, and Basivka in the Sumy region and Hraniv, Krasne, Vovchansk, Zemlianka, Rublene, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna and Kreidianka in Kharkiv region. The occupiers attacked Naumivka in the Sumy region and Hraniv and Udy in the Kharkiv region from the territory of the Russian Federation with army aviation forces.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled more than 15 settlements with tanks, mortars, and artillery, including Krokhmalne, Cherneshchyna of the Kharkiv region; Novoiehorivka, Makiivka, Stelmakhivka, Nevsky and Chervonopivka in Luhansk region and Terna, Novoselivka, Spirne, Rozdolivka and Stepovka in Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, more than 15 settlements were hit by mortar and artillery fire, including Mykolaivka, Vasiukivka, Bilohorivka, Vesele, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Bakhmut, Stupochki, Kurdiumivka, Druzhba, and Mayorsk.

In the Avdiiv and Shakhtarsk directions, 14 settlements were hit by tank, mortar, and artillery attacks, in particular, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Pobieda, Mykilske, Vuhledar, Novoukrainka, Prechistivka and Zolota Nyva of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, more than 15 settlements were damaged by fire, in particular, Temyrivka, Malynivka, Chervone, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Orihiv and Zaporizhzhia of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, Kherson was affected by enemy artillery fire, as well as the districts of more than 10 settlements, including Zolota Balka, Havrylivka, Kachkarivka, Zmiivka, Beryslav, Vesele, Lviv, Tyahinka, Berehove in the Kherson region and Ochakiv in the Mykolaiv region.

In Starobilsk, Luhansk region, on the territory of the surgical corps of the local hospital, the occupiers opened a military hospital for the treatment of seriously wounded Russian servicemen. The surgical building is completely closed for civilian use. As of February 11, the arrival of about 20 military trucks with wounded Russians was noted.

In Nova Kakhovka, Kherson region, the occupiers are searching private estates of the local population with the aim of seizing swimming equipment, which are then used to carry out sabotage actions and provocations.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as 5 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

At the same time, our defenders on the eastern front destroyed a Russian Ka-52 helicopter.

Units of missile troops and artillery hit the enemy's control post, 3 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and 2 of his ammunition warehouses in a day.