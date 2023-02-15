20 trucks of wounded Russians were brought to hospitals of occupied Starobilsk on February 11, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published information on the number of wounded occupiers in Luhansk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In Starobilsk, Luhansk region, on the territory of the surgical corps of the local hospital, the occupiers deployed a military hospital for the treatment of seriously wounded Russian servicemen. The surgical corps is completely closed for use by civilians. As of February 11, the arrival of about 20 military trucks with wounded Russians was noted," - it is noted in the message.

