Ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft guns used in Ukraine is enough, - Pistorius

Germany’s stocks of ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns used in Ukraine are "quite sufficient".

As Censor.NET informs, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told journalists in Brussels about this, writes "Euro Integration" with reference to The Guardian.

Pistorius said that stockpiles of ammunition for the German-made Gepard systems "should last until the summer."

The minister's remarks came a day after he announced that Germany had signed contracts with the Rheinmetall company to resume production of ammunition for Gepard, which it had supplied to Kyiv.

Germany has been trying for months to find new ammunition for the installations, which the Bundeswehr decommissioned in 2010.