The enemy is actively using "suicide squads" of poorly trained mobilized soldiers. In some assault units of the Wagner PMC attacking Ukrainian positions in the east, losses amount to up to 80% of personnel.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defense Hanna Maliar, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.

"In some assault units of the Wagner PMC and units of the 2 AK, losses amount to up to 80% of personnel. Evacuation of the dead and wounded by the enemy is limited or not carried out at all. As a result, among the personnel of the Russian occupation forces in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, there is a significant decrease in the level of trust in the decisions of the command on the conduct of hostilities," Maliar wrote.

According to the Deputy Minister of Defense, more and more Russian servicemen are realizing that their commanders are inadequately assessing the situation on the battlefield. This is evidenced by the intensive use of so-called "suicide squads" - units staffed by insufficiently trained mobilized personnel who suffer heavy combat and sanitary losses every day.

In particular, according to the Ministry of Defense, only one training center in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation sends about 500 rushed mobilized people every week, most of whom undergo an accelerated training course of 14 to 21 days.

"Once they get to the units, such servicemen, not wanting to act as "suicide squads," deliberately damage military equipment, mostly engines, which, without firing a single shot, is sent to repair bases with a full ammunition package," said Maliar.