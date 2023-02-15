There are practically no power outages in country, except for three regions - Shmyhal

Power outages are practically not used in Ukraine anymore, except for Odesa, Kharkiv and Kherson.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during his speech at the ceremony of special redemption of postage stamps "Warriors of Light. Warriors of Good", reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today, there are practically no power outages throughout Ukraine, only in some areas, in Odesa, Kherson and Kharkiv. Due to artillery shelling, there may be minor blackouts in some localities where our soldiers have not yet reached. But they will be there and all Ukrainians will have electricity and heat," the Prime Minister emphasized.

