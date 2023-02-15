Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 20 thousand shells for Leopard 2 tanks

The Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 20,000 shells for German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the Netherlands, Keesa Ollongren, reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"This is extremely important. It makes little sense to supply only a tank. We must provide a full package of services. In addition to training Ukrainian soldiers, we need ammunition and spare parts," the Minister said.

As part of the tank coalition, the Netherlands - the only country that does not have tanks - has offered to help with training in addition to ammunition and spare parts. "Together, we can provide what Ukraine needs," Ollongren said.

Read more: We did not refuse supply of tanks to Kyiv, we rent them in Germany, and there we decided that another battalion would go to Armed Forces - Netherlands

At the same time, the Minister did not rule out that the tanks leased in Germany would still be sent to Ukraine.

"There are no disagreements. We cannot rule out the possibility that the leased tanks may still be sent to Ukraine in the future. I am not ruling anything out, but there will be no deliveries for now," she said.

It is worth noting that one Leopard 2 tank has 42 rounds of ammunition. So the stock provided by the Netherlands can be enough for more than 470 kits.