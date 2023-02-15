European Commission presents 10th package of sanctions against Russia: export ban worth 11 billion euros and sanctions against propagandists

The European Commission has proposed to impose a new, 10th package of sanctions against Russia, which should deprive the Russian economy of access to critical technologies, goods and materials, and ensure that the restrictive measures are strictly enforced and cannot be circumvented by third countries.

This is stated in a joint statement by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU High Representative Josep Borrell.

"For almost a year now, Russia's war of aggression has been sowing death and destruction. Putin has not only unleashed a brutal war on the battlefield, he has also deliberately targeted civilians. The aggressor must pay for this. Today we are increasing the pressure with the 10th package of sanctions," said the head of the European Commission.

First, the EC has proposed a further export ban, estimated at more than 11 billion euros, to deprive the Russian economy of critical technologies and industrial goods. For maximum effect, these sanctions would target industrial goods that Russia needs and cannot obtain from third countries, including electronics, specialized cars, spare parts for cars, trucks, and aircraft engines. The sanctions would also apply to goods in the construction sector that could be used by the Russian military, such as antennas or cranes.

Second, exports of dual-use goods and goods using modern technologies will be banned. The European Commission has proposed to establish controls over 47 new electronic components that can be used in Russian weapons systems, including drones, missiles, and helicopters. The restrictions will also apply to specific raw materials and thermal cameras.

"With these measures, we are banning all technological goods that can be found on the battlefield. And we will ensure that they do not find other ways to get there. That is why, for the first time ever, we are adding third-country entities to the sanctions against Russia in the area of dual-use goods," von der Leyen emphasized.

She reminded that Iran provides Russia with Shahed drones, which were used to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The European Commission proposes to add 7 Iranian institutions to the dual-use export restriction regime, which will now be under a complete ban on the sale of sensitive items to Russia. This list may include other Iranian institutions or institutions from other third countries that supply sensitive technologies to Russia. This will also serve as a powerful deterrent to other companies and international traders.

"The third point concerns the Russian propaganda machine. Putin is also waging war in the public space, using an army of propagandists and propaganda networks. They spread toxic lies to polarize our societies. Therefore, we propose to include Putin's propagandists in the list, as well as the names of military and political leaders," the President of the European Commission said.

She emphasized that the 10th package of EU sanctions provides for strict measures against attempts to circumvent them.

"We will track down oligarchs who try to hide or sell their assets to avoid sanctions. Together with the member states, we have established supervision over the frozen assets of the Russian central bank held in the EU. We need to know where these assets are and what they are worth. This is critically important given the possible use of Russian assets to finance Ukraine's recovery," von der Leyen emphasized.

According to her, the EU will authorize a special representative, Ambassador David O'Sullivan, who will be in contact with EU member states, economic operators and third countries to close all avenues for circumventing sanctions. Next week, the European Commission will hold a so-called Sanctions Coordination Forum to bring together EU and partner countries in this work.

"Together we will increase the pressure on Russia more and more. I urge member states to adopt this new package of sanctions quickly. Our goal is to have, together with our G7 partners, further substantial sanctions in place by February 24, the anniversary of Putin's imperialist war," the European Commission President added.