As a result of Russian strike on Pokrovsk, 3 people were killed, 11 wounded - RMA

On February 15, the Russian army struck a high-rise building in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, This was reported by Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, in Telegram, that as of 9:34 p.m., three people were killed in the Russian strike, 11 others were wounded, and the rescue operation was completed.

"The rescue operation in Pokrovsk on the ruins of a house destroyed by Russians has been completed. According to the final data, three people were killed and eleven wounded. Among the wounded, one person is in serious condition and is in a hospital in one of the neighboring regions. The shelling damaged 4 high-rise buildings and a school," Kyrylenko wrote.

See more: Ruscists launched rocket attack on Pokrovsk, at least two civilians were injured, - Kyrylenko. PHOTOS