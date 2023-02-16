Rocket attack on Kropyvnytsky district: containers with oil products were hit, - RMA

During a night rocket attack on the Kropyvnytsky district of the Kirovohrad region, the enemy hit containers with oil products.

This was reported by the head of the Kirovohrad RMA, Andriy Raikovych, on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

Read more: Resident of Volyn, who "leaked" information about military facilities to occupiers, was sentenced to 14 years behind bars, - Prosecutor General’s Office

"The fire that occurred as a result of the morning rocket attacks has been contained. The commission will inspect the damage to residential buildings around. If necessary, we will help with restoration," he said.