European Parliament called on international community to provide all, without exception, types of weapons for Ukraine’s victory in war with Russian Federation, - resolution

On the eve of the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of independent Ukraine, the European Parliament adopted a resolution in which it declared its solidarity with the Ukrainian people and support for the country’s complete victory in this war, calling on the international community to supply all types of weapons without exception.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

The corresponding document was voted on on Thursday in Strasbourg within the framework of the plenary session of the European Parliament. 444 deputies voted "for", against - 26, and 37 abstained out of 507 who took part in the vote.

"The European Union once again declares its unwavering solidarity with the people and leadership of Ukraine and its support for the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders," the resolution states.

In this regard, the EP reaffirmed its unchanging "strongest condemnation of Russia's illegal, unprovoked and unjustified aggressive war against Ukraine, as well as the involvement of the Belarusian regime; demands that Russia and its proxy forces cease all military actions, including attacks on residential areas and civilian infrastructure, and that Russia withdraws all armed forces, proxy forces and military equipment from all internationally recognized territory of Ukraine, cease forced deportation of Ukrainian civilians and release of all detained Ukrainians," the EP deputies demand.

The EP pays tribute to the courageous people of Ukraine, the laureates of the 2023 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, who defend their country and defend freedom, democracy, the rule of law and European values from a brutal regime that "seeks to undermine our democracy and weaken and divide our Union."

The MEPs expressed their deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the brave defenders who gave their lives to defend Ukraine, and called for continuous and increased support from the EU and its member states for the treatment and rehabilitation of wounded defenders of Ukraine.

"The EU believes that the outcome of the war and the position of the international community will play a decisive role in the future actions of other authoritarian regimes, which are closely watching the course of the war, emphasizes that the main goal of Ukraine is victory in the war against Russia, which is understood as its ability to displace all the forces of Russia ".

The EP also demanded that Russia "forever stop violating or threatening the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine and other neighboring countries."

"Russian aggression is not limited to Ukraine, as it has a detrimental effect on the security and economy of all countries of the Eastern Partnership of the EU, in particular the Republic of Moldova," the EP deputies noted.