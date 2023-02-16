General Milley: In order to completely liberate territory of Ukraine in 2023, collapse of Russian army is needed

Russia cannot conquer Ukraine and achieve its political goals by military means. Presumably, Russia’s war against Ukraine should end with negotiations. This year, it will be extremely difficult for Ukraine to completely liberate all its territories.

The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, General Mark Milley, said this in an interview with the Financial Times, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Voice of America.

The aggression must be stopped "firmly, with restraint and military force," the general added. He also pointed to the need for careful management in the event of escalation, because it is about Russia, which is a large country with a nuclear arsenal.

Milley, however, noted that it would also be extremely difficult for Ukraine to achieve total victory this year, which would include liberating all of its territories.

"It is also very, very difficult for Ukraine this year to expel the Russians from every inch of the territories of Ukraine occupied by Russia," he told the publication. "It cannot be said that it cannot happen ... But it will be extremely difficult and will mean the actual collapse of the Russian army."

Milley also stressed the importance of keeping US ammunition stocks at an appropriate level. The Pentagon is reassessing such stocks and may need to replenish them, he added.