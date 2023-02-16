Bucha and Babyn Yar testify that evil must be destroyed by force, - Kuleba

The crimes committed at different times by different regimes in Bucha and Babyn Yar show that evil must be destroyed by force of arms, sanctions and coalitions in support of peace and against war.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a joint briefing with his Israeli counterpart in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

The head of the Ukrainian diplomacy noted that Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen is the first Israeli government official and representative of Middle Eastern countries to visit Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia.

"This is also one of his first visits after being appointed to the position, and I think that this is already a sign of the attention that Eli personally and also the new government of Israel pays to Ukraine," Kuleba said.

In his opinion, it is also important that Eli Cohen visited today the places of terrible crimes - Bucha and Babin Yar.

"These were different times, different regimes, different criminals. But the essence of evil, hatred based on national characteristics is the same. These places of tragic memory testify that evil must be destroyed by force - the force of weapons, the force of sanctions, the force of a coalition in support of peace and against war," the minister emphasized.

Kuleba noted that he had a frank conversation with his Israeli colleague, most of the negotiations were held face-to-face. He thanked his interlocutor for his sincerity and openness.

"I raised the issue of President Zelensky's Peace Formula. We are negotiating with a number of countries to join its implementation. We know, and Israel knows very well, even better than us, because it has been fighting for itself for decades, that real peace can to exist only in conditions when you are strong enough to be able to protect this peace. This was the leitmotif of the conversation, and Eli and I understand each other very well on this issue," the head of Ukrainian diplomacy assured.