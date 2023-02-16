Now Armed Forces of Ukraine need mortars and grenade launchers to prevail over Russian troops on battlefield, - Ihor Lutsenko

Ukrainian units now need mortars and grenade launchers to prevail over Russian troops on the battlefield.

Soldier and activist Ihor Lutsenko wrote about this in his blog on kyivpost, Censor.NET reports.

"Now, the infantry units of Ukraine need simpler weapons in order to prevail over the forces of the Russian Federation on the battlefield. These are mortars of caliber 60 mm and more, grenade launchers - automatic and manual - caliber 30 mm and 40 mm, rack-mounted anti-tank grenade launchers, thermobaric grenade launchers, etc. It is a relatively simple and not as powerful weapon as airplanes or tanks, which is mostly discussed by politicians and journalists, but it is what allows the infantry to gain an advantage over the enemy. With the passage of time, it becomes clear that almost everything at the front depends on meeting critical requirements," he said.

"The adversary understands the qualitative advantage of Western weapons. They have accordingly changed their tactics to get closer to Ukrainian units as soon as possible, using their advantage in manpower. It is reminiscent of the Second World War with the use of the techniques of the Taliban and ISIS. BMPs, armored personnel carriers and even tanks work as " public transport", which helps the infantry to reach the fortifications of the Armed Forces during an assault. But lately, the Kremlin has been throwing its soldiers into battle even without armored vehicles, for example, as in Bakhmut. Firing 155mm, 152mm or 120mm artillery is like trying to hit paper clips with a sledgehammer. Spending powerful projectiles mostly on the enemy's "cannon fodder" is tactically impractical. Mortars, which the Armed Forces lack today, should work here. They will "meet" the Russians with aimed fire at a distance of 2 to 5 kilometers," Lutsenko explained.

"If the Russian troops come closer, automatic grenade launchers will go into action - a weapon that is appropriate for use in wooded areas, such as in Bakhmut. The Russians dig trenches in forest strips, because this is the only chance to survive. But when they hit the trees, the grenades explode and hit those hiding in the trenches with shrapnel. However, even the elite brigades of the Armed Forces lack automatic grenade launchers, not to mention the military units defending Bakhmut," the soldier added.

"This is what the Armed Forces of Ukraine need in order to gain an advantage in infantry combat. We are not talking about high-tech weapons. There is a sufficient amount of such weapons in the world, and all this can be quickly delivered to Ukraine, and just as quickly learned to use it, in particular during battles on front line. We are also not talking about more modern and expensive weapons, such as armored vehicles for the transportation of ammunition, remotely controlled machine gun and grenade launcher systems, remote demining systems and mines of all types, video surveillance systems, short-range drones, resistant to the effects of radio-electronic warfare, etc. A sufficient supply of mortars and grenade launchers can significantly change the course of events - it is inexpensive and quick. It is the infantry - from both sides - who bear the brunt of the war," Lutsenko summarized.