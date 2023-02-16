Ukraine returned 100 Ukrainian soldiers and 1 civilian from Russian captivity

Today, February 16, another exchange of prisoners between Ukraine and Russia took place. 100 Ukrainian soldiers and one civilian returned home.

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, reported this.

"Today, 100 of our soldiers and 1 civilian are going home. National Guardsmen, border guards and soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are among the discharged soldiers," Yermak wrote.

As noted, among the released fighters are 94 defenders of Mariupol, including 63 soldiers from "Azovstal".

See more: Another exchange of prisoners: 50 Ukrainian defenders returned home. PHOTOS

Yermak added that many of the heroes received injuries of varying severity.

It will be reminded, since the beginning of the full-scale war, Ukraine was able to return home 1,863 citizens.