Zelensky spoke with Tokayev: he thanked him for humanitarian support

On February 16, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.

Zelensky announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"He had a telephone conversation with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokaev. We discussed cooperation on international platforms. He also thanked Kazakhstan for its humanitarian support for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Watch more: We must make spring feel like Ukraine is moving to victory - Zelensky. VIDEO