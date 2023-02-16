ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3945 visitors online
News
2 977 7
Zelenskyi (5481) Kazakhstan (66) Tokaev (12)

Zelensky spoke with Tokayev: he thanked him for humanitarian support

зеленський

On February 16, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.

Zelensky announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"He had a telephone conversation with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokaev. We discussed cooperation on international platforms. He also thanked Kazakhstan for its humanitarian support for Ukraine," Zelensky said.

Watch more: We must make spring feel like Ukraine is moving to victory - Zelensky. VIDEO

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 