Zelensky spoke with Tokayev: he thanked him for humanitarian support
On February 16, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky had a telephone conversation with the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev.
Zelensky announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.
"He had a telephone conversation with the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokaev. We discussed cooperation on international platforms. He also thanked Kazakhstan for its humanitarian support for Ukraine," Zelensky said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...