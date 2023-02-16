ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
3945 visitors online
News Aid to Ukraine
5 578 62
Zelenskyi (5481) Israel (251) Eli Cohen (2) air alert (267)

Israel is ready to provide Ukraine with an air threat warning system, - Foreign Minister Cohen

коен,зеленський

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and promises to provide Ukraine with an air threat warning system for civilians.

This is stated by Ukrainian truth, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Reportedly, Cohen met with Zelensky on Thursday during a visit to Kyiv - the first visit by an Israeli official to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began almost a year ago - and promised that Israel would provide Ukraine with an airborne warning system for civilians in 3-6 months.

Read more: Israel will help Ukraine develop attack warning system

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 