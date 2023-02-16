Israel is ready to provide Ukraine with an air threat warning system, - Foreign Minister Cohen

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv and promises to provide Ukraine with an air threat warning system for civilians.

This is stated by Ukrainian truth, reports Censor.NЕТ.

Reportedly, Cohen met with Zelensky on Thursday during a visit to Kyiv - the first visit by an Israeli official to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began almost a year ago - and promised that Israel would provide Ukraine with an airborne warning system for civilians in 3-6 months.

