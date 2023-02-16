Czech Republic and Netherlands will manufacture mobile air defense systems for Ukraine

The Czech Republic will produce for Ukraine mobile air defense systems on Toyota off-road vehicles designed to combat drones.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated by "Europen truth" with reference to Novinky.

The Netherlands will pay for a hundred modified Toyota off-road vehicles equipped with a pair of rapid-fire machine guns that can counter, for example, drones. They will also purchase the necessary ammunition from Czech companies.

The deal was brokered by the Czech Ministry of Defense through its Agency for Intergovernmental Defense Cooperation (AMOS).

Deputy Defense Minister Daniel Blazkovec announced the production of anti-aircraft weapons for Ukraine after Tuesday's meeting of the Ramstein format states.

Read more: Ukraine can continue to count on support of Czech Republic, - Pavel

The project is based on the same principles as the previously announced modernization of 90 T-72 tanks. Their repair is jointly paid for by the United States and the Netherlands, and coordinated by the Czech Ministry of Defense. A Czech company will modernize and deliver the tanks.

After consultations with Ukraine and the Czech defense industry, the Czech Republic offered the Netherlands to participate in a project of off-road vehicles equipped with large-caliber machine guns. They can effectively stop drones using commonly available and cheap ammunition.

Read more: Italy and France will hand over SAMP/T air defense systems to Ukraine, - Austin