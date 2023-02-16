Priority for near future is to keep situation at front and prepare for escalation, - Zelensky

The main task for the military at the front is to keep the situation under control and be ready for an escalation on the part of the enemy.

This was stated in vіdeo appeal by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Today I held a regular meeting of The Headquarters, and all the commanders of operational areas took part in it. We heard in detail about the situation in each direction and the prospects for each of the operational areas," the President said.

"Supply of weapons, supply of ammunition, training of our military. The enemy's plans and capabilities. The potential of the Ukrainian response. Keeping the situation at the front and preparing for any escalation steps of the enemy is a priority for the near future. Moving forward with the further liberation of our land is a priority that we are carefully preparing," Zelensky said.

Read more: Russian offensive has already begun, - Zelensky