Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 141,260 people (+800 per day), 287 helicopters, 3298 tanks, 2322 artillery systems, 6520 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
As of the morning of February 17, 2023, the losses of the Russian occupiers amounted to approximately 141,260 people.
This is stated by Cemsor.NЕТ with reference to рress center of AFU General Staff.
As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 17.02.23 are estimated at:
- personnel - about 141,260 (+800) people were liquidated,
- tanks - 3298 (+2) units
- armored combat vehicles - 6520 (+3) units,
- artillery systems - 2322 (+16) units,
- MLRS - 467 (+1) units,
- air defense systems - 241 (+2) units
- aircraft - 298 (+0) units
- helicopters - 287 (+0) units,
- UAVs of operational and tactical level - 2013 (+1),
- cruise missiles - 871 (+14),
- ships/boats - 18 (+0) units,
- motor vehicles and tankers - 5187 (+20) units
- special equipment - 221 (+2).
"The data is being updated," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...