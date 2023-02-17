ENG
I hope that Belarus will not enter war. If it does, we will fight and survive, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on Lukashenko’s statement that the only condition for Belarus to enter the war would be aggression from Ukraine.

This was stated by the Head of State in an interview with BBC, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"I hope (Belarus) will not enter (the war). If it does, we will fight and survive," the President said.

Zelensky added that allowing Russia to use Belarus as a springboard to attack Ukraine again would be a "big mistake."

Earlier, Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko said he was ready to fight alongside the Russians if someone committed aggression against Belarus.

