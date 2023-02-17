Negotiations on extension of grain agreement will begin in a week, - Ministry of Infrastructure

Negotiations on the extension of the Black Sea Grain Corridor agreement will begin in a week. The Infrastructure Ministry hopes that an agreement will be reached.

As reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Deputy Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Yuriy Vaskov.

"Negotiations on the extension of the grain corridor will begin in a week, and then we will understand the positions of all parties," Vaskov said during the grain conference.

He expressed hope that "common sense will prevail and the corridor will be extended."

The Black Sea Grain Initiative, launched last July with the mediation of the UN and Turkey, allowed grain to be exported from Ukrainian ports blocked by Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

