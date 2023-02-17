Russia has increased number of missile carriers in Black Sea, now there are three - Navy

Russia has 11 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea. In particular, 3 "Kalibr" cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of about 24 missiles

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to AFU Navy

As of February 17, 2023:

In the Black Sea, 11 enemy ships are on combat duty, including 3 "Kalibr" cruise missile carriers with a total volley of about 24 missiles;

in the Azov Sea - 1 enemy ship;

in the Mediterranean Sea - 10 enemy ships, including 5 carriers of "Kalibr" cruise missiles with a total volley of 72 missiles.

Read more: Russia has increased number of missile carriers in Black Sea: total salvo - 16 "Kalibrs", - OC "South"