News Russian aggression against Ukraine
Sea of Azov (154) ship (301) Black Sea Fleet (190) The Black Sea (347) Mediterranean Sea (26)

Russia has increased number of missile carriers in Black Sea, now there are three - Navy

Russia has 11 ships on combat duty in the Black Sea. In particular, 3 "Kalibr" cruise missile carriers, with a total volley of about 24 missiles

This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to AFU Navy

As of February 17, 2023:

  • In the Black Sea, 11 enemy ships are on combat duty, including 3 "Kalibr" cruise missile carriers with a total volley of about 24 missiles;
  • in the Azov Sea - 1 enemy ship;
  • in the Mediterranean Sea - 10 enemy ships, including 5 carriers of "Kalibr" cruise missiles with a total volley of 72 missiles.

