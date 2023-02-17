Only full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity can be basis for negotiations with Russia, - Kuleba

Only the full restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity can be the basis for any negotiations with Russia.

As reports Censor.NЕТ with reference to Ukrinform, this was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

"I like everyone who wants to achieve peace through diplomatic initiatives - I am a diplomat myself. But how can such an initiative work? Should the price of peace be that Russia remains in the occupied territories? If the Kremlin realizes that it can conquer territories militarily, why should it stop? It will probably take a break and start a new war in about a year," the Foreign Minister explained.

Kuleba emphasized that there is no need to fall for Putin's tricks that the West's provision of more weapons to Ukraine will allegedly lead to an escalation and involve the West itself in the war.

"In everything that happened after February 24, the Russian narrative was: don't take this step, otherwise you will escalate and slide into war against us. The Russians are trying to achieve their goals through intimidation tactics. But so far, no one is at war with Russia except Ukraine. I want to make one thing clear: many of the people who promote peace and diplomacy with a pained face actually just want Ukraine to be defeated by Russia," he added.

He emphasized that "only one thing can stand at the beginning of any negotiations with Russia: Ukraine's territorial integrity must be fully restored." "This is not subject to discussion. We have learned a bitter lesson: if you give Russia your little finger, it will tear off your whole hand," Kuleba added.

