Russian "Auchan" supplied goods to Russian military in occupied territories under guise of rubber aid, - investigation

Russian "Auchan" has been supplying goods for the Russian military in the temporarily occupied territories of our country since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine. The supply was positioned as "humanitarian aid".

This is stated in a joint investigation by The Insider, Le Monde and Bellingcat, Censor.NET reports.

This so-called "humanitarian aid" consisted of both goods from Aushan warehouses and what volunteers of the occupiers collected in Aushan stores in various regions of the Russian Federation. Sometimes the collection of "help" was organized with the participation of local authorities.

All "humanitarian aid" goods are intended for men (for example, the minimum size of socks is 40), there are cigarettes (which are never supplied as humanitarian aid at all), lighters, razors. There are no products for women and children in the "humanitarian" list.

The number of goods - for example, a thousand tubes of toothpaste and 500 lighters - indicates that there were many recipients. According to the investigators, this would be enough for one or two battalions.

The total cost of just one batch of "aid" in March was 2 million rubles.

"Humanitarian aid" was formalized as a purchase by various legal entities. The heads of some of them admitted that the "help" was coming specifically to the Russian army.

Auchan involved not only its St. Petersburg stores in supplies for the occupying forces. For example, in Samara, Rybinsk, and Volodymyr, collection points for "humanitarian aid for Donbas" were located on the territories of "Ashan" stores.

"It should be noted that, according to international law, humanitarian aid during international conflicts is considered only aid to the peaceful population. Support for one of the warring parties may subject Auchan to sanctions and lead to the company's withdrawal from the Russian market," the journalists write. .

In addition to supplying goods, "Aushan" helped military commissars to recruit mobilized personnel from among their employees. The company collected and transmitted data about its employees to the military commissars, and after the mobilization was announced, it helped the military commissars to comply with the norm: simply at the workplace, employees were served with summonses and offered to resign.

The Russian management of "Auchan" refused to comment, and the press service of the French "Auchan" stated that the company is "out of politics and does not engage in any support for military personnel."