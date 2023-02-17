In Ukraine, pensions of more than 10 million Ukrainians will increase from March

In 2023, pensions for Ukrainians will be increased. As early as this March, the government will index pensions by 20%.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the government meeting, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

According to him, the indexation of payments will affect more than 10 million Ukrainians. All categories defined in the law "On mandatory state pension insurance" will be subject to indexation.

"We are indexing pensions despite the fact that the law of Ukraine on the state budget for 2023 does not require such indexation," he said.

Read more: Last week, Ukrainian marines destroyed 278 occupants, 14 armored vehicles, 14 artillery systems and 1 ammunition warehouse. INFOGRAPHICS

In addition, the government decided to keep all old-age pension supplements. Pensioners over the age of 80 will continue to receive a monthly supplement of UAH 500. For pensioners aged 75-80, this is a supplement of up to UAH 400 per month, and for pensioners aged 70-75, this supplement is up to UAH 300.

According to Shmygal, in general, pension expenses will amount to more than 700 billion hryvnias.