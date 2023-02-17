10,000 Russian troops are concentrated near border with Sumy region, - Times

The occupiers have concentrated a large group of troops on the territory of Russia in the vicinity of the Sumy region, numbering 10,000 soldiers. This is the greatest concentration that has ever been at this point.

This is stated in the material of The Times, Censor.NET informs with reference to UNIAN.

Defenders guarding the borders of the Sumy region reported a large grouping of troops in Russia near the region.

"On the other side of the border with Sumy, 10,000 Russian soldiers are concentrated. This is the largest concentration that has ever been here", - noted the senior lieutenant of the Armed Forces Andriy Hulakov.

Read more: In Ukraine, pensions of more than 10 million Ukrainians will increase from March

Also, according to the observations of the border guards, the Russians built a field hospital in their location. According to the senior lieutenant, this is an indicator that the Rashists are planning offensive actions. This is what happened last year, and the basing of troops near the border with Ukraine "for exercises" was a bluff.

Also, the Russian military covered the road leading to the border with gravel - thanks to this, armored vehicles can move there. Last year, the mud prevented the occupiers from advancing quickly.