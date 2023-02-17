NATO, European Union and Ukraine will hold tripartite meeting for first time

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba will meet in Brussels on February 21.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Alliance.

The meeting will take place at NATO headquarters. After that, a joint press conference is scheduled at 12:45 p.m.

Head of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba noted that this is the first meeting of representatives of Ukraine, NATO and the EU in such a tripartite format.

"I look forward to a meeting with Jens Stoltenberg and Josep Borrell to strengthen our partnership and cooperation for the defense of Ukraine and Europe," he said.

