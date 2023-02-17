Germany is increasing production of weapons for itself and Ukraine, - Scholz

Russia’s aggressive war has forced NATO countries, and not only them, to review their defense spending and relations with industry.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany stated this at the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

Scholz confirmed his country's commitment to bringing defense spending to at least 2% of GDP, which he announced on the third day of Russia's war against Ukraine, and recalled that his government had allocated an additional package of 100 billion euros to the Bundeswehr.

An important and difficult issue is the increase in the industrial production of weapons systems and ammunition.

"We have to understand that for our security we have to... establish permanent production of the most important weapons and ammunition," Scholz emphasized.

According to him, steps are already being taken to strengthen one's own defense capabilities, but also to increase aid to Ukraine. In particular, the production of ammunition for Gepard self-propelled guns, which was discontinued several decades ago, is being resumed. Ukraine uses these systems very actively, they are effective, so it is necessary to ensure uninterrupted supply of ammunition. The same applies to ammunition for tanks, this issue is currently being discussed, Scholz emphasized.

The head of the German government also focused on increasing the defense capability of Europe, for which Germany should take responsibility. He mentioned the mission of the Bundeswehr on NATO's eastern flank - in Lithuania and Slovakia, providing 17,000 soldiers for rapid response forces, and initiating the creation of a European air defense system within NATO.

Europe should do more to resolve conflicts in its immediate neighborhood, Scholz said. At the same time, he called to get rid of the idea that Europe's problems are the world's problems, and the world's problems are not Europe's problems.