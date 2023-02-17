Enemy with significant losses continues offensive attempts in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on February 17, 2023.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The 359th day of the Russian large-scale invasion continues. The enemy is concentrating its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk directions. It is suffering significant losses in manpower.

During the day, the enemy launched 6 rocket attacks on the civilian infrastructure of Kupiansk, in the Kharkiv region. 3 private and one multi-story buildings were damaged. In addition, the enemy carried out a total of 10 airstrikes and conducted more than 10 attacks from rocket salvo systems. The threat of further Russian missile strikes remains very high throughout Ukraine.

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, the enemy continues to hold certain units in the areas bordering Ukraine, but no offensive groups have been detected. Training of units of Russian troops continues at the training grounds of the Republic of Belarus. The enemy does not stop mortar and artillery shelling of the positions of our units, as well as settlements along the state border of Ukraine. During the day, areas of Kolos settlements of the Chernihiv region were subjected to enemy shelling; Mefedivka, Bachivsk, Kharkivka, Zarutske, Partyzanske, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Atynske, Oleksiivka, and Hrabovske in the Sumy region, as well as Veterynarne, Strelecha, Vesele, Borysivka, Hatishche, Vovchansk, Tykh, Okhrimivka, Nesterne, and Obukhivka in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled the settlements of Hrianykivka, Kucherivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region; Novoselivske, Nevske, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region and Fedorivka and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region. Carried out airstrikes near Krokhmalne, Berestove, Stelmakhivka, Dibrova, Serebriansky Forestry, Bilohorivka, and Spirne.

In the direction of Bakhmut, more than 15 districts of settlements, in particular, Vesele, Vasiukivka, Zaliznyanske, Dobovo-Vasylivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, New York of the Donetsk region, were shelled. The enemy also carried out an airstrike in the Berkhivka region.

In the Avdiivka and Shakhtarsk directions, 17 districts of settlements were affected by the fire, among them Avdiivka, Vodiane, Vesele, Nevelske, Heorhiivka, Mariinka, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar and Neskuchne in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the areas of 20 settlements, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, and Kamianske of the Zaporizhzhia region, were affected by the fire. The districts of Mala Tokmachka and Novodanilivka were hit by enemy airstrikes.

In the Kherson direction, the suburbs and the city of Kherson, as well as the districts of more than 25 settlements, in particular, Havrylivka, Dudchany, Beryslav, Vesele, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Inzhenerne, Dniprovske, Berehove, and Veletenske of the Kherson region, were affected by enemy artillery fire.

The enemy continues to suffer losses. Thus, in the village of Kalanchak, Kherson Region, the occupiers converted the Central District Hospital into a military hospital and brought 36 liquidated and 18 wounded servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces.

"During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine carried out 5 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers, as well as 1 - on the position of the anti-aircraft missile complex," the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine states.