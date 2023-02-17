"Everything that is at hand - enemy will use": Ihnat about plans of Russians

The Russian occupiers are using "everything at hand" to attack Ukraine.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne, this was stated by the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yuriy Ignat in an interview with Ukrainian Radio.

According to Ignat, until the anniversary of the full-scale invasion on February 24, the terrorist country is shortening the intervals between mass attacks.

"Everything that the enemy has at hand, he will use... We would like to be able to shoot down 100% of missiles, but it is not possible to do this physically, because we have large territories, and air defense means are not enough. But after the last massive attacks, our equipment is again ready for the next repulse. We prepare every day," he emphasized.

Ignat reminded that now the defenders of Ukraine cannot shoot down the Kh-22, Onyx, and Kh-31 missiles - for this, Patriot air defense systems (PAC-3 modernization), SAMP/T are needed.

Read more: Air defense of Ukraine is currently stronger than ever - Zelensky

The PS spokesman also said that Russia has many S-300s and hundreds of Kh-22s in stock, and it continues to manufacture Kalibr and X-101 missiles. There is no information about Iskander.

"The stockpile of missiles that the Russian Federation had at the beginning of the full-scale invasion has already been used, and the Russians will not be able to restore it so quickly to the state that was accumulated for many years. They need time for this," Ihnat said.

It will be recalled that Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security Council, said that Russia was preparing for a massive attack on February 23-24.

Read more: Russians are using S-300 missiles more and more often, "Kalibr" and Kh-101 are less and less, - Air Force