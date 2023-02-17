There is no doubt that issue of planes will be resolved, - Kuleba

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba expressed confidence that the issue of providing fighter jets to Ukraine will be resolved.

He said this on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to "European Pravda".

"As with the tanks, I will take responsibility and say in advance that there is no doubt that the aircraft issue will be resolved. It will take a little more time. The fight for aircraft should be structured a little differently, but this work has already begun," said Kuleba.

The minister added that he came to Munich to get "speed and stability" in the delivery of all the promised weapons.

"Tomorrow we will hold the first unprecedented format. Together with our German colleague, we will gather representatives of the defense industry of Germany and Ukraine and discuss what they can do for the security of Ukraine and the security of Europe in general," Kuleba added.