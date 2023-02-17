ENG
Russia is running out of time and wants to continue war of attrition, - Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius believes that the Russian army will not conduct major offensives in Ukraine in the near future.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the LIGA.

On the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Pistorius was asked to comment on forecasts of Russia's offensive in Ukraine.

"There is a certain tendency to expect this. I don't believe in it. I believe that Russia is wasting time and wants to continue this war of attrition," the minister said.

