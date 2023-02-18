Szijjarto on his visit to Minsk: He called on Belarusian partners not to contribute to continuation or expansion of war

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjrt said that during his visit to Minsk, he called on "Belarusian partners" not to contribute to the continuation or expansion of the war.

According to the Hungarian minister, during the visit, he addressed the representatives of Belarus with a "peaceful appeal".

"I told this to my Belarusian partners and asked them, as we ask all members of the international community, not to take any belligerent steps, any steps that could lead to the continuation of the war or to the geographical expansion of the war," Szijjártó explained.

The minister also denied rumors that he held talks with representatives of the Russian Federation in Belarus.

"If I want to negotiate with the Russians, I will go to Moscow and report it. I don't need to negotiate with the Russians in Minsk hiding.

Neither I nor any of the members of my delegation conducted negotiations with anyone, except Belarusian interlocutors, - said the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary.

It will be recalled that Szijjártó arrived in Minsk on February 13, despite the participation of Belarus in Russia's war against Ukraine.