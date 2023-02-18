Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 20 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of 15 settlements in the Donetsk region, 3 in Luhansk, and 2 in Kharkiv.

Thus, the three hundred and sixtieth day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The Russian Federation continues to wage full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. The enemy does not stop destroying the critical infrastructure of our state, continues to strike, carry out artillery fire on civilian objects and homes of the civilian population.

During the day, the enemy launched 10 missiles and 29 air strikes. He carried out 69 attacks from rocket salvo systems.

The threat of further Russian missile strikes remains very high throughout Ukraine.

The main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtar directions.

Over the past day, our soldiers repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Hrianykivka and Synkivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Chervonopivka, and Kreminna, the Luhansk regions, and Vyiimka, Fedorivka, Dubovo-Vasylivka, Rozdolivka, Paraskoviivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Vesele, Voiane, Mariinka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka, and Vuhledar in the Donetsk region.

No enemy offensive groups were detected in the Volyn, Poliske, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions. Areas of Kolos settlements of the Chernihiv region were shelled; Mefedivka, Bachivsk, Esman, Kharkivka, Zarutske, Kindrativka, Yunakivka, Zapsillia, Mayske, and Mezenivka in the Sumy region, as well as Veterynarne, Hraniv, Kozacha Lopan, Strilecha, Krasne, Borysivka, Vesele, Starytsia, Krasne Pershe in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the enemy shelled more than 15 settlements. In particular, these are Hrianykivka, Kucherivka, Krokhmalne, and Berestove in the Kharkiv region; Pershotravneve, Nevske, Chervopopivka, Kreminna in the Luhansk region and Kuzmyne, Spirne, and Rozdolivka in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, more than 20 settlements were shelled, in particular, Rozdolivka, Zaliznyanske, Paraskoviivka, Berkhivka, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, Kurdiumivka, and New York of the Donetsk region.

Artillery shelling was recorded in 20 areas of populated areas in the Avdiivka and Shakhtar directions. Among them are Avdiivka, Vodiane, Vesele, Pervomaiske, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, Zolota Nyva, Vuhledar, and Neskuchne of the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the areas of 25 settlements, including Malynivka, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Bilohiria, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Orihiv, Novoandriivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, Kamianske, and Prydniprovske of the Zaporizhzhia region, were affected by fire.

In the Kherson direction, Kherson was affected by enemy artillery fire, as well as the districts of more than 25 settlements, including Mykhailivka, Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Zmiivka, Vesele, Kozatske, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Mykilske, Sadove, and Antonivka of the Kherson region.

During the day, the aviation of the Defense Forces made 5 strikes on enemy concentration areas, as well as one on the position of an anti-aircraft missile complex.

Air defense forces shot down 6 enemy UAVs. According to preliminary information, 5 - type "Lancet" and 1 - "Zala".

Units of missile troops and artillery at the same time struck 3 areas of concentration of enemy manpower and the position of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the firing position.