Auchan Retail claims that its Russian stores provide aid "only to the civilian population" and did not hold charity collections for Russian army

The French chain of supermarkets "Auchan" declared that it did not supply goods to the Russian military.

As Censor.NET reports with reference to UP, this is stated in the company's statement published on the Auchan Retail website.

"Auchan Retail categorically denies the statements made in the investigative report and their interpretation. Auchan Retail is extremely surprised by these allegations, which are in no way supported by the reality of the internal investigation," the statement said.

The company said that its Russian stores assist "only to the civilian population" and did not hold charity meetings for the Russian army.

"Ashan" reported that in March of last year, the St. Petersburg City Hall placed an order for the "collection of aid for the population", and the list of needs did not include goods that could be intended for the military.

The company also insists that it did not place "humanitarian aid collection points for Donbas" in its Russian supermarkets.

Read more: Demands to stop arms supplies to Ukraine are naive, - Pistorius

Also remind, earlier investigative journalists found out that "Aushan" in Russia was sending "humanitarian aid" to the Russian military in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

In turn, the Ukrainian "Ashan" announced that it was shocked by the investigation into the assistance of Russian stores to the Russian army and demanded an explanation from the central office.