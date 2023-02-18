Enemy released 4 "Kalibrs" over Ukraine, 2 of them were destroyed, - Air Force

On February 18, the Russian occupying forces fired four "Kalibr" cruise missiles from the Black Sea over Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

"Two missiles were destroyed by air defense forces and means. The threat of missile attacks remains! Let's keep calm and observe safety rules!" the message reads.

Also remind, on the morning of February 18, an air alert was announced in several regions of Ukraine.

Serhii Hamalii, head of the Khmelnytsky RMA, informed that during the alarm there were 2 explosions in Khmelnytsky.

