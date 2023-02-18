In Khmelnytsky, 3 educational institutions and about 10 high-rise buildings were damaged, two were injured, - Mayor Symchyshyn on consequences of rocket attack

In Khmelnytsky, there is damage to residential high-rise buildings and educational institutions due to the morning strike. Two people were injured.

This was announced by the mayor of Khmelnytsky Oleksandr Simchyshyn on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET informs with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We have damage - 3 educational institutions and about 10 multi-story residential buildings. About half a thousand windows and balconies were destroyed, part of the equipment was damaged, in particular one private vehicle," said Symchyshyn.

According to him, two civilians were injured due to the Russian attack, but their injuries are not life-threatening.

Currently, utility services and the State Emergency Service are working, and the consequences of the attack are being eliminated.

"Temporarily, the lights were turned off in some areas as a precaution, but they are already starting to return to homes," Simchyshyn added.

Also remind, on the morning of February 18, an air alert was announced in a number of regions of Ukraine.

Serhii Hamalii, head of the Khmelnytskyi RMA, informed that during the alarm there were 2 explosions in Khmelnytsky.