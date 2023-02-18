Another act of nuclear terrorism by Russian Federation: during today’s attack, two cruise missiles flew near Southern Ukrainian NPP, - "Energoatom"

Today, February 18, 2023, during another massive Russian missile attack on the South Ukrainian NPP at 8:25 a.m. and 8:27 a.m., the flights of two enemy cruise missiles were recorded.

This was reported by "Energoatom", Censor.NET reports.

"The aerial objects were moving along the South Bug river in the direction of the city of Pervomaisk, Mykolaiv region, and flew dangerously close to the nuclear facility.

The threat of targeting the reactor with possible consequences - a nuclear catastrophe - was high again," the message reads.

"Energoatom" emphasizes that this is another act of nuclear terrorism of the Russian Federation, which threatens the security of the whole world!

"We once again appeal to the IAEA with the demand to take all possible measures to stop Russian nuclear terrorism, the withdrawal of Russian military formations from the territory of the Zaporizhzhia station and the establishment of a demilitarized zone around it, as well as a no-fly zone - over all nuclear facilities of Ukraine," added Energoatom.

