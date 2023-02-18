Belarusians are trying to refrain from participating in war against Ukraine, but military will be forced to obey Lukashenko’s orders, - Defence Intelligence

The military intelligence of Ukraine monitors Russian troops on the territory of Belarus around the clock and the terrorist country’s attempts to fully involve Belarusians in the war against Ukraine.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of the Defence Intelligence, Andrii Cherniak, the representative of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, stated this in a comment to the British TV channel "ITV news".

"We see that Belarus seems to support Russia and, at the same time, tries, by all means, to refrain from joining the war. We also see how much Russia is pressuring them.

According to Ukrainian military intelligence, the Belarusian military will be forced to obey Lukashenko's orders and may be involved in the invasion of Ukraine. However, in the next two to three weeks, the Russians will have neither the strength nor the means to invade the territory of Belarus," said Andrii Cherniak.

