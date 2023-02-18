Supporting Ukraine is not only moral decision to do so, it is our own security, - Stoltenberg

Western countries should draw a number of conclusions due to Russian aggression against Ukraine and should not determine their policy based only on economic interests.

This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during the Munich Security Conference

"We may be shocked by the brutality of Russia's war against Ukraine, but we shouldn't be surprised. This is part of a pattern of Russian aggression in recent years. NATO and its allies shared detailed intelligence about Moscow's plans for the invasion long before it began. For many months, we have been trying to engage Russia to diplomacy. I urged Putin to retreat. But despite our calls for peace, he decided to attack," the official said.

The Secretary General emphasized that the world should highlight important lessons from the war in Ukraine, the first of which is the need to support and increase aid for the Ukrainian side.

"Putin isn't planning peace, he's planning more war. New offensives. And there's no sign that he's changed his ambitions. He's mobilizing hundreds of thousands of troops, subordinating the country's economy to military plans, and linking up with authoritarian regimes like North Korea, to receive even more weapons. So we must give Ukraine everything it needs to win," Stoltenberg stressed.

According to him, there are fears in some places that by supporting Ukraine, the West risks provoking an escalation. However, Russia's victory in the war is a much greater danger, the official emphasized.

"I want to be clear, there is no option without risk. But the biggest risk is Putin winning. If Putin wins in Ukraine, it will be a sign to him and other authoritarian leaders that they can use force to get what they want. It will make the world more dangerous and vulnerable. Therefore, supporting Ukraine is not only a moral decision to do so, it is our own security," said the NATO Secretary General.

The second lesson is that the West must continue to strengthen its security, he stressed.

"Wars are unpredictable. And we don't know when and how this war will end. But I know one thing: even if the war ends tomorrow, our security environment has changed for a long time. There is no going back," Stoltenberg emphasized.

According to him, the security of other regions of the world depends on the situation in Ukraine.

"The Kremlin wants a different Europe. It wants Russia to control its neighbors. We also know that China is watching this very closely to see the price that Russia is paying for this. What happens in Europe now can happen in Asia tomorrow. So war in It shows Ukraine that security is not a regional issue. It is global. In this new world, we cannot treat defense as an option. It is a necessity. Yes, by spending more on defense, we will spend less on other tasks. But there is nothing more important than our security and peacekeeping," the official said.

The third lesson he called strengthening the stability of Western societies.

"Military forces are necessary to protect our security. But this is not enough. We must also protect our cyberspace, supply chains and infrastructure," Stoltenberg noted.

NATO Secretary General urged not to put economic interests above political and security problems.

"Not so long ago, many argued that importing Russian gas is an economic problem. It's not. It's a political problem. It's about our security. Because Europe's dependence on Russian gas has made us vulnerable. So we shouldn't repeat the same mistakes with China and other authoritarian regimes. Of course, we should continue to interact economically with China. But our economic interests should not outweigh security interests," he emphasized.

In addition, Stoltenberg called for unity between Europe and North America.

"The most important lesson of the Ukrainian war is that North America and Europe must stick together. In a more dangerous world, we need our transatlantic alliance more than ever before. There can be no security in Europe without NATO," the official concluded.