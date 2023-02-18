On day when Russia launched full-scale attack on Ukraine, it became obvious that Finland would be member of NATO - Prime Minister Marin

Finland’s membership in NATO became obvious to the Finnish people on the day of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, as only membership in the Alliance is the "line that Russia will not cross."

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin stated this during a discussion at the Munich Security Forum.

"When the war started on February 24, and now we are approaching its sad anniversary, it became obvious that Finland would be a member of NATO - on the same day that Russia attacked Ukraine," she said.

According to Marin, the most important thing for the Finnish people "is that we are independent, safe and have a sovereign country and make our own decisions." "And that's why when Russia, our neighbor, attacked its other neighbor, Ukraine, it became obvious that Finland would join NATO. Because this is the only line that Russia will not cross," the head of the Finnish government emphasized.

According to her, Finland's decision to join NATO is an "act of security and peace" for her.

Marin also said that Finland wants to join the Alliance at the same time as Sweden, which is also important for "NATO's security planning in the North". "Therefore, it is also in the interests of NATO that Finland and Sweden join the Alliance together," she said.

The Prime Minister added that Finland has not changed its position and continues to insist on joining the Alliance together with Sweden, which has given a clear signal to Turkey and Hungary, which are still delaying the ratification of the joint application of both countries.

As you know, Sweden and Finland decided to join NATO after the start of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

On June 29, 2022, at the summit in Madrid, NATO countries officially "invited" Finland and Sweden to become members of the Alliance.

In order for new countries to join the North Atlantic Alliance, the consent of all 30 member countries is required, as well as the ratification of this step by the parliaments of all NATO countries. The process is being slowed down by the position of Hungary and Turkey.