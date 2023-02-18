Ministers of G7 countries agreed on further support for Ukraine, - Kuleba

Head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Dmytro Kuleba, said that during the meeting, the ministers of the "Big Seven" countries agreed on further support for Ukraine.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Censor.NET reports.

According to Kuleba, it is about speeding up the supply of weapons and the introduction of new sanctions against the Russian Federation.

"I took part in the G7 ministerial meeting at the invitation of Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. We focused on everything needed for Ukraine's victory in 2023. There will be quick arms deliveries and new sanctions," Kuleba wrote.

The minister also emphasizes that neither Ukraine nor the world will tire of countering the Kremlin's aggression.