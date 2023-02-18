NATO supports accession of Ukraine, but now it is necessary to ensure victory in war - Stoltenberg

The support of NATO allies for Ukraine’s future membership in the Alliance remains unchanged, but now the main efforts of NATO countries are focused on supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said this today during a discussion at the Munich Security Forum, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"NATO's position regarding the future membership of Ukraine remains unchanged. We agreed back in 2008 (during the Bucharest NATO Summit. - Ed.) that Ukraine will become a member of the Alliance, and this remains our position. It is important now to ensure the victory of Ukraine as a sovereign independent state. Because without it remaining as a sovereign and independent state, there is no point in discussing any relationship between NATO and Ukraine in the future. So there is an urgent need to provide Ukraine with military support, which NATO allies and partners are doing every day." - noted the head of the Alliance, answering the question of People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko, whether we can expect practical steps to speed up the process of Ukraine joining the Alliance during the next NATO summit, which is to be held in Vilnius on July 11-12 this year.

He noted that together with British Prime Minister Sunak, he discussed what the security framework conditions could be after the end of this war in order to prevent Russia from repeating aggressive actions against Ukraine and other European countries in the future.

"When this war is over, we have to make sure that history doesn't repeat itself, that Russia can't continue to invade Ukraine. Because that's the pattern of behavior. It started in 2008 with (Russia's) invasion of Georgia, then in 2014 - annexation of Crimea and Donbas, and last year - a full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Stoltenberg emphasized.

"We cannot allow Russia to continue undermining European security, we need to break this cycle of Russian aggression against European countries. So when this war ends, we must create certain framework conditions to make sure that Russian aggression will not continue," added the NATO Secretary General .

He emphasized that he considers the rapid accession of Finland and Sweden to the Alliance an important factor for strengthening European security, and expressed his belief that this process can be completed during the summit in Vilnius.

We will remind you that on February 17-18, a meeting of leading politicians of Europe and the world is taking place in Germany as part of the Munich Security Conference, which is dedicated to the most pressing problems of European and world security.