Ukraine will receive planes. It will take more time than tanks - Kuleba urged to start training our pilots as soon as possible

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on partners who could potentially send fighter jets to Ukraine to start training Ukrainian pilots without announcing any other commitments now.

Kuleba said this at a briefing on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Interfax-Ukraine".

"I will take a risk, but I will say that Ukraine will receive planes: it is a matter of time and procedures. It will take more time than tanks. We understand that," he said.

Read more: NATO supports accession of Ukraine, but now it is necessary to ensure victory in war - Stoltenberg

The minister noted that pilot training is the first step. In the case of tanks, as the minister explained, a lot of time was spent due to the initially announced decision on supply, and then on military training.

"Now we offer the opposite. This is our request to all our friends who can potentially share planes with Ukraine: start training as soon as possible, without taking on any additional obligations specifically now," Kuleba urged.