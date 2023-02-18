ENG
Great Britain will be first country to provide Ukraine with long-range weapon - Sunak

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that his country will provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.

His statement was quoted by the press center of the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET informs.

"Great Britain will be the first country to provide long-range weapons to Ukraine," the tweet reads.

Read more: Britain announced training of Ukrainian pilots and will support countries that can immediately provide planes to Kyiv, - Sunak

