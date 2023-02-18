18 546 51
Great Britain will be first country to provide Ukraine with long-range weapon - Sunak
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak confirmed that his country will provide Ukraine with long-range weapons.
His statement was quoted by the press center of the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET informs.
"Great Britain will be the first country to provide long-range weapons to Ukraine," the tweet reads.
