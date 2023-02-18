Elected president of Czech Republic, Pavel, warned against such victory of Ukraine, which would destroy Russian Federation: "There may be more problems"

Former NATO general Petr Pavel, who won the Czech presidential election in January 2023 and is due to take office in March, believes that the West should be careful in seeking to defeat Russia in order to avoid undesirable scenarios of such a defeat.

He stated this at the "Ukrainian Lunch" within the framework of the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to "Euro Integration".

Commenting on the probable outcome of the war after the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, declared that the return of Crimea and international punishment of Russia are inadmissible, Pavel said that the West should refrain from supporting one or another scenario.

"We need to be careful about pushing Ukraine to a certain result. Maybe at some point Ukraine will change its vision," he added.

Petr Pavel emphasized that the defeat of the Russian Federation has various scenarios, including those that the West should avoid.

"It is possible that this will lead to the collapse of Russia... If Russia collapses, then we may have more problems, we will have no one to negotiate disarmament with," he emphasized.

Pavel did not specify what exactly, in his opinion, should change in the actions of the West for this, but urged "to be realistic - hope for the best, but prepare for the worst."