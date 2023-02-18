In Zaporizhzhia area, Russian occupiers are building entire underground bunker cities: they are preparing for defense, - Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov

In the Zaporozhye direction, the Russian army is preparing for defense and building bunkers.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said this on the air of the national news telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the Russians are preparing for defense, and we can see this from the works they are carrying out on the territory of the city and the occupied district. They are building a huge number of defensive structures, I am not talking about the fact that they have built several lines of defense from Vasylivka to Melitopol, from Berdiansk to Melitopol. From the Kherson side, they started building entire "underground cities," Fedorov said.

As an example, he cited that an underground "city" is being built in the village of Novomykolaivka, Melitopol district: trenches are being dug with excavators, sea containers are buried in them in three rows, and they are trying to build bunkers.

The mayor added that the occupiers conducted an inventory of all bomb shelters in Melitopol and ordered utility workers to carry out repair work in the bunkers of the SSU, the Tax Service, the Palace of Culture "Zaliznychnyki" and Tavriisk University.

"These are the main bunkers in the city, which they plan to use for themselves. So, the defense of the city is being prepared," Fedorov added.

