Poland is ready to provide MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, but within framework of wider coalition, - Morawiecki

Poland is ready to negotiate the transfer of MiG-29 aircraft to Ukraine within the framework of a wider coalition.

This was stated by Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki at the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to the Polish publication RMF.

"Today we can talk about the transfer of our MiG-29 within the framework of a wider coalition, and we are ready for it. We also inspire others to do it," Morawiecki said.

He noted that the transfer of these fighter jets to Ukraine is being widely discussed. The Polish Prime Minister noted Poland's clear position, which envisages its participation in a wider coalition.

"This does not apply to our most modern fighters, which we still lack," he emphasized.

Morawiecki noted that during the last missile attack, Ukrainian air defense forces shot down almost 100 percent of the missiles fired by Russia.

"But, of course, this applies to Kyiv and some parts of Ukraine. In turn, we see that in the area of Lviv these missiles reach their goal. This means that we must try to balance Russia's superiority in the air, that is, help Ukraine defend itself in the air as well." - said the Polish Prime Minister.

It will be recalled that Ukraine consistently asks its allies to provide combat aircraft. In particular, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking on February 8 in the Parliament of Great Britain, called on the United Kingdom to create an aviation coalition in support of Ukraine.