US ambassador was summoned to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation: protest was expressed due to expansion of "US involvement in hostilities on side of Ukraine"

US Ambassador Lyn Tracy was summoned to the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she protested in connection with the "expansion of US involvement in hostilities on the side of Kyiv".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the occupying country.

"In the protest note sent to the ambassador, it is emphasized that the arming of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as the transmission of target designations for launching strikes on Russian military and civilian infrastructure objects, clearly prove the inability and falsity of the American side's claims that the United States is not a party to the conflict. It is also indicated that the weapons supplied to Kyiv, as well as the service personnel, including American citizens, are a legitimate target," the message reads.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation also emphasized that "the United States should provide an explanation regarding the explosions at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines and not interfere with the objective investigation to identify the culprits."

